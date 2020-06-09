The Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, has launched a campaign focused on awareness and prevention of gender violence entitled “You are not alone. You can decide.” The initiative is being co-ordinated by the Department of Equality and the Municipal Service for Gender Violence with the collaboration of the Vega Baja Acoge Association.

The Mayor explained: “This campaign is the result of the commitment to the Municipal Ordinance on Equality, as well as the implementation of actions that comply with both the Citizenship Equality Plan and the Subsidy of the State Pact against gender violence.”

The campaign aims to reach all citizens directly, but specifically the immigrant population, that is why leaflets has been prepared in five languages (Spanish, French, English, Arabic and Russian) that contain general information on identifying if you are a victim of the crime of gender violence. In addition, these brochures include important information on how to act in that case, where to go, where to request guidance and who to contact if you want to file a complaint.

“The brochures are structured in three important parts: alert, danger and what to do. The Spanish and immigrant populations can also find details on the telephone helplines for victims of gender violence,” said the presidents of Vega Baja Welcomes.

A total of 10,000 copies have been published, 2,000 being produced in each of the five languages mentioned above. These will be distributed in all areas of the local administration, judicial entities and through security forces and bodies, as well as among all the associations and collaborating entities in the prevention and intervention against gender violence.

The Vega Baja organisation thanked the Department of Equality for their support in carrying out this campaign jointly and also stressed that “the leaflets that we are going to deliver are small, manageable and contain all the information in an exact way in order to facilitate their reading in the fastest and most understandable way.”

Finally, the Mayor said: “If we detect a situation of gender violence we must not let our guard down, we must form a wide network to prevent and intervene in this type of situation. I want to remind the entire population of the importance of their collaboration, support and awareness of the entities that work to eradicate this type of situation using tools such as education.”