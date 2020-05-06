Charity4Charities is about to embark on its biggest and most poignant project to date and all in aid of frontline workers at Torrevieja Hospital. The fundraising group is launching a 2021 calendar, the proceeds of which will be used to help and support unsung heroes such as ambulance crews, porters, cleaners as well as medical care staff.

Charity4Charities president Sandra Knott explained: “The way we are going to do this is with the help of people who have always supported Charity4Charities and with an appeal to the wider local community as well. We all know that local expat residents are amazing and have huge hearts when it comes to helping people who need it most and we hope this time will be no different.”

All of the money raised will be given to the staff working in department that have specifically been treating patients with coronavirus and the departments themselves will be given the authority to allocate the funds to workers as and when they feel they would be most beneficial.

The calendar is being designed a month per page and will show a pictures of a frontline workers and will also tell their personal stories. Charity4Charities is working with a team of professional designers and printers, all of who are giving their services for free to ensure all of the money will go directly to those who need it most. They are also working very closely with Torrevieja Hospital to organise the photo shoots.

They have recently secured the first sponsors for two of the months and have placed a call out on the Charity4Charities facebook page asking for more sponsors to come forward and support this worthwhile project. Each month can be sponsored with a donation of 100e and sponsor logo and information will be published in the calendar. Organisers are also looking to add a donation button to the Charity4Charities facebook page to allow people to order calendars and/or make a donation.

Charity4Charities is a prolific local fundraising team which has raised tens of thousands of euros for local charities and good causes over many years. The organisation usually holds weekly auctions, donating all of the proceeds but due to the restrictions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus has had to rethink its approach in the short term.