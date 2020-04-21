Children under 14 years old may accompany an adult to the supermarket or pharmacy but not go for a walk. When the government announced at the weekend that children would be allowed out after April 27th, parents across Spain speculated that at last, youngsters would be allowed some measure of freedom. With Spain under one of the strictest lockdowns on the planet, children in Spain have not been allowed out at all since March 14th.

Government spokesperson María Jesús Montero confirmed that children under 14 will be allowed out as indicated, but only to accompany their parents to the supermarket, pharmacy or bank – trips that are already allowed under the state of alarm. This partial relief from confinement will come as a disappointment to many who had been expecting that minors would be allowed go for short walks.