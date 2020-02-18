On 17 and 18 March the British Consulate in Alicante is holding four separate outreach events to update UK nationals in Alicante and Murcia on what the UK’s departure from the EU means for them.

Members of the consular and Embassy team will explain the citizens’ rights protections included in the Withdrawal Agreement and advise on any action you need to take during the transition period (to 31 December 2020). There will also be a Q&A section for you to ask questions on issues including residency, pensions and healthcare.

British Consul Sarah-Jane Morris said: “The approval of the Withdrawal Agreement is a very important step for UK nationals living here. It provides reassurance on key rights, such as being able to continue to live and work here, and for pensioners to have lifelong healthcare and uprated pensions. We will provide an update on the latest residency processes at our March events, but meanwhile be assured that if you already have the green registration certificate (A4 or credit card-sized) this will remain a valid residency document even after the transition period ends on 31 December this year. For further information visit the Living in Spain Guide on gov.uk and follow our Brits in Spain channel on Facebook”.

Event details:

Date Town Times Address

17 March

El Campello (Alicante) 10:30am Sala Ramón Llul, Biblioteca Pública Municipal, Plaza de Canalejas, 6, 03560 El Campello, Alicante

17 March San Fulgencio (Alicante) 2:00pm Centro Social La Marina Urbanización, corner between Calle San Francisco de Asis and Avenida San Fulgencio (behind the tourist information office and health centre), 03177 Alicante

18 March

Lorca (Murcia) 10:30am Centro Cultural de Lorca, Calle Presbítero Emilio García, 30800 Lorca, Murcia

18 March

Hondon Valley (Alicante) 4:00pm Teatro Auditorio del Ayuntamiento de Hondón de los Frailes, Avenida Albatera s/n, 03689 Hondón de los Frailes, Alicante

Advice for UK nationals living in Spain can be found at: gov.uk/livinginspain and you can follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/britsinspain