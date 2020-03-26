An elderly man, suffering from pre-existing conditions, has died in the General University Hospital of Elche. This is the first death that has been attributed to a specific hospital and the Regional Health Ministry has so far only issued provincial figures.

The news comes just 24 hours after it was announced that the first patient admitted to hospital in Elche left ICU after an encouraging improvement. The lady is now being cared for on a ward and will be discharged if her progress continues.

At least 34 other people are admitted with coronavirus to the two hospitals in Elche. The highest number of patients are in the General Hospital, which covers the southeast area of the city, districts and Santa Pola, where there are at least 24 people admitted to the ward, and three cases that remain in the ICU.

The hospitals were keen to point out that there are free beds in case there are new cases in the coming days.