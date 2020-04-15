Different types of coronavirus are being spread around the world, experts have discovered.

Covid-19 is believed to have mutated into three distinct strains – Type A, B and C.

The original one – Type A – that was identified in Wuhan, China, is now thought to be sweeping the US and Australia. England and Europe is believed to be battling Type C.

Researchers from Cambridge University reconstructed the early path of Covid-19 as infection spread from Wuhan, China, in December out to Europe and North America.

It shows that type A – the original virus most closely related to the virus found in both bats and pangolins – was not China’s most common.