According to the latest figures – taken Wednesday 1st April – the total number of coronavirus infections in the country at more than 100,000, with 864 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours – the highest figure since the beginning of the outbreak. This is the fifth day running where more than 800 people have died from Covid-19.

Total cases now stand at 102,136, an increase of 7,719 from yesterday. The number of coronavirus fatalities since the crisis began now exceeds 9,000. Around 22,600 patients have recovered from the Covid-19 disease and have been discharged from hospital. Nearly 6,000 patients have required intensive care treatment.

Health professionals have told EL PAÍS that they are confident that the situation in Spanish hospitals was beginning to ease thanks to the confinement measures currently in place.

The growth in the number of deaths each day has slowed, but the curve is yet to be flattened in Spain – and the true number may be greater, given likely delays in the notification of victims.

The numbers do, however, suggest the situation is stabilising, both in terms of victims and infections. The spike on Tuesday was broadly expected, given reporting delays over the weekend. The day on day increase in deaths in percentage terms related to total cases is now at 10.5 percent and has been falling since 25th March, when the rise was 27 percent.