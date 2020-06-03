Vicente Frasquet was named the first president of the Business Association Costa Blanca Beaches, during its official launch recently. The Association brings together companies that provide tourist services, hospitality, leisure, equipment, security and sports activities across coastal areas of the province of Alicante.

The main objective of this new business organisation is to defend and represent the interests of the group and contribute to enhancing the tourist image of the Costa Blanca, as well as advancing the quality of service provided each year to the millions of people who use the beaches of the province of Alicante.

In addition, in these special circumstances that the covid-19 pandemic has generated, one of the association’s priorities will be to ensure the safety and health of tourists who use beach services and also of the professionals who provide them.

This is a sector that is highly dependent on international tourism, and which faces a very difficult and uncertain future, which began with the forced closure of business during Easter and subsequent festivities. These businesses are now facing a short summer season through which they are going to have to adapt to a drastic reduction in the number of foreign visitors, to which are added the capacity restrictions and the incorporation of new sanitary measures and social distancing.

The businessmen intend to collaborate actively with the administrations, institutions and business organisations across the sector to activate solutions that ensure the survival of the concessionary companies and provide a service with all the health guarantees required by the protocols in the tourism sector. It will particularly focus on the peculiarities of providing beach services from parasols to beach bars.

The association considers that its companies play a relevant role in the image of the area since on many occasions they are the first reference for tourist information or information on the municipality in which they are located for visitors. The Association also believes its members provision of regulated beach services prevents the proliferation of unregulated street vending of beverages, food and other products on the coast, while improving safety rates and benefiting quality tourism.