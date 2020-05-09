Two people have been arrested in La Rioja, accused of having placed a large number of nails on the road with the intention of causing accidents or damage to vehicles.

The incident took place on the LR-340 in the municipality of Alesón (La Rioja). Police were driving along the LR-340 and as they approached the couple, the pair fled. The officers pursued and detained the pair and, discovering they had an extensive criminal record, their belongings were searched.

Officers found a lump hammer and 20 steel nails but the pair could not justify the reason for carrying the items. Returning to the area from where the couple fled, the officers discovered over 20 nails of the same type hammered into the tarmac and another 33 pierced in a strip of cardboard that had been glued to the road with duct tape.