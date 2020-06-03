Fire fighters had to make a daring night rescue when a young couple were stranded in the Sierra de Crevillente, near to Albatera. The young woman had fallen just before 11pm and suffered an injured ankle and so her partner needed to call for expert help.

The pair were found by a Crevillente rescue crew and their rescue dog. However due to the dangerous terrain, location and the time it was decided that a member of the team would stay with the couple through the night until the rescue could take place the following morning. Titan the rescue dog also stayed to keep the group company.

At 7.30 the next morning the area rescue returned and transferred the injured woman to San Vicente del Raspeig, north of Alicante where she was reunited with her family, who took her to the local hospital for treatment.