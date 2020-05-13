Much of the Vega Baja is now in Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan and while the BOE detailing the legislation on what is and what is not allowed was officially published on Saturday, confusion abounds as to what Phase 1 actually entails.

Areas allowed to progress to Phase 1 are arranged by Health Department, rather than geographical area. Citizens in this region are allowed to move freely between their health department area, but not cross to another health department (unless for reasons such as work or healthcare, they can justify the journey if questioned). According to the latest information, the areas of the Vega Baja which have passed to Phase 1 are grouped into two health areas – Orihuela and Torrevieja. Citizens are allowed to move freely within Torrevieja or Orihuela, but not between the two. If the entire Alicante Province moves to Phase 1, then free movement will be allowed but until that happens, citizens can only move freely in their own Health Department. The areas are listed as follows:

TORREVIEJA HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Benijófar, Formentera, Guardamar del Segura, Los Montesinos, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Rojales, San Fulgencio, San Miguel de Salinas, Torremendo, Torrevieja.

ORIHUELA HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Albatera, Algorfa, Almoradí, Benferri, Bigastro, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Dolores, Granja de Rocamora, Jacarilla, Orihuela, Redován, Rafal, San Isidro.

What else does Phase 1 allow?

Meeting friends

Meetings of up to 10 people (inside or outside), maintaining social distancing of two metres where possible and respecting hygiene protocol (washing hands, covering face when coughing or sneezing etc)

Driving

Use of cars of up to 9 seats by people who live at the same address, within the limits of areas also in Phase 1. On motorbikes and mopeds, a driver and passenger can travel together if they wear a full face covering helmet or a head helmet with a mask. In cars, passengers who live together already can use all seats and don’t need to wear masks. Passengers who do not live together can travel in the same vehicle with a maximum of two people per row and all wearing masks.

Bars and restaurants

Opening of bar/restaurant terraces to up to 50% of their capacity is allowed in Phase 1 areas. There must be a 2 metre space between tables and individual groups should be a maximum of 10 people. Tables must be disinfected between clients and ‘common use’ items such as napkin holders, toothpick holders, menu cards, vinegar and oil containers etc, are not permitted. Instead of shared menus other means of displaying the menu such as blackboards, posters or similar should be used. Bars/restaurants are encouraged to use disposable table cloths. Where this is not possible, table cloths should be changed between customers and washed at between 60 and 90 degrees. Plates, cutlery and glasses should be stored in a closed room and if this is not possible, stored in an area away from traffic of staff and customers. Bars/restaurants should provide hand sanitizer at entrances to the premises.

Citizens can visit bars/restaurants outside of the previously established ‘time slots’. These time slots are for exercise only and will remain in place.

Small retail outlets

Opening of shops of less than 400 square metres without a prior appointment. These smaller establishments are allowed to admit 30% of their maximum allowed customers at any one time and must ensure customers maintain 2 metres social distance. Furthermore, a special timeslot must be offered to accommodate the elderly and the premises must be disinfected twice daily.

Supermarkets

Instead of being limited to the nearest supermarket, citizens can now go to the supermarket of their choice if it is in the same Phase 1 area.

Sports

Open air sports facilities can be used by athletes for non contact sport, such as tennis or athletics. Individuals can also use sports centres to train with a prior appointment but must not use dressing rooms nor be in physical contact with other athletes. Closed in sports facilities will not be in use until Phase 2.

Physical therapy

Persons with special needs can resume physiotherapy, occupational therapy and other treatments. Home help can resume for the elderly who do not reside in care homes.

Funerals and cremations

Funeral services can take place with 15 people (outside) or 10 people (inside).

Religious services

Places of worship can resume regular services, although with a third of maximum capacity allowed.

Hotels

Hotels and tourist apartments are allowed to open accommodation to clients, but not shared common areas such as spas, gyms, children’s play areas, discos, etc.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 and those who have been in prolonged contact with a person who is symptomatic or diagnosed should continue to self isolate.

An evolving situation

The situation continues to evolve and changes, clarifications and corrections to the rules are constantly being issued so it is important to stay informed. We recommend following the N332 Facebook page for up to the minute information on changes to the BOE. For those who wish to view the legislation in full, the latest bulletins issued by government are available at www.boe.es