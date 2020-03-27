With the most severe cases of coronavirus needing medical respirators there is huge strain on the supply and demand of this piece of equipment. Therefore, medics are looking for alternatives to help patients ease their breathing difficulties.

A group of ICU professionals from the HM Montepríncipe Hospital, with Dr. Alberto Rubio at the helm, is using a prototype based on diving goggles that would help patients admitted to the ICU who are unable to breathe on their own.

Decathlon, the manufacturer of these diving goggles, has already announced that it is blocking commercial sales of this item in order to allocate them entirely to the fight against the coronavirus.