Elche Local Police announced today (Friday) that officers will be using drones to monitor beaches and open spaces to ensure citizens are complying with the lockdown.
From this weekend, a high tech drone surveillance unit will be used by the team of officers to strengthen local surveillance.
A spokesperson for the police force revealed that the drone will serve as the eyes of the officers in monitoring areas which are difficult to police on foot.
Elche police will monitor beaches and parks with drones this weekend
