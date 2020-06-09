The first-ever white lion outside the wild has been born in Spain, in the MundoPark nature reserve in Guillena (Sevilla province). And the public can go and visit him in person after 12th June, when the park reopens.

According to MundoPark’s social media channels, the cub is the son of Alba and Can, two white lions brought over from Thailand four years ago.

Staff have not been able to get close enough to Alba yet to see if the baby has any brothers or sisters, since they saw her cub appear and have not been able to ascertain whether she was about to give birth to more in the same litter, a process which could take several hours or even days.

This ‘distancing’ is in keeping with the environment in which animals at MundoPark live – in open areas designed to be as similar as possible to their natural habitats.

The white lion cub is the second birth of an endangered species in the same week: The previous Saturday, MundoPark announced an orix cimitarra had been born, a type of antelope which is now extinct in the wild and only ever found nowadays in captivity.