The province of Alicante registered for the second consecutive day only one death from coronavirus. With a decrease in deaths, there are three health departments in the province that have accumulated for five days without any death at all registered. These are the health areas of the Alicante General Hospital (55 deceased), Elche General Hospital (11 deceased) and Torrevieja (44 deceased).

In the larger Valencian Community, four people have died over the last day, a figure that has not been recorded as low since March 19, almost 40 days ago.

Another positive figure is that the number of patients admitted to the province’s hospitals and intensive care units continues to drop. Yesterday there were 185 patients hospitalized, 42% less than just ten days ago. There are currently 60 patients in critical care units, 36% less than ten days ago.

This decrease in the number of cases has had a direct impact on hospitals. In the General Hospital of Alicante, the largest in the province, two wards out of the four that currently host patients with coronavirus are due to be closed.

The field hospital that was built next to the Alicante General Hospital is ready to start operating, hopefully today, as a test centre for people who are set to participate in the study being carried out by the Ministry of Health. This study started yesterday in the province of Alicante with phone calls to 2,500 people from 40 municipalities who are going to participate in the research. These people will undergo a rapid test for blood antibody presence, which provides information on whether the person has been infected.