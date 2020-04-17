Guardia Civil have arrested a truck driver who was caught with 32 packages of hashish as well as a million euro in cash. The vehicle was stopped on the A-7 motorway in Granada. Guardia Civil arrested the Spanish man after a routine inspection of the truck as part of a series of checks underway due to the state of alarm in Spain.

Detectives are now investigating the origin and destination of the money and drugs while the driver remains in custody in Almuñécar.

Sources say that gangs might be using food trucks to move contraband, given that many checkpoints are not stopping this type of vehicle in order to allow it on its way to deliver food to various shops across the country.