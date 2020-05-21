80% of all people who have been infected with Covid-19 in the Alicante province so far have already been cured.

In terms of figures, the province is 30 percent above the nationwide average number of people cured and who have been discharged after suffering from covid-19. The average in Spain for patient recovery and discharge is 50% according to data provided in recent days by Health Minister Salvador Illa.

Valencian Health Minister Ana Barceló revealed that active infections have been reduced to 23% in the whole of the Community. The Alicante province in particular shows promising figures with 20% positives compared to 25% in Castellón and Valencia.

Barceló held a videoconference with Illa to discuss the intention that the whole of the Valencian Community progresses to phase 1 from yesterday (Monday, May 18). Despite this, Barceló urged “prudence”, because we cannot forget “that we still have the virus among us”.

PCR tests began on Monday 11th in some health centres and GPs in some areas have begun taking appointments to administer PCR tests to patints who present symptoms of Covid-19.

The total number of PCRs carried out towards the end of last week was between 3,000 and 4,000 per day in the whole of the Valencian Community, which is double the figure carried out a month ago, although the Minister still did not specify the amount of tests sent to health centres here, simply claiming “there are enough.”