The people who are most at risk if they contract the covid-19 disease, such as the over 65s, those with pre-existing conditions, immune system suppression, transplant and cancer patients will be given protective face masks for free.

According to the agreement that the Consel reached yesterday with the three official colleges of pharmacists, in the Valencian Community, people at risk will be given the free masks in pharmacies and will be able to pick them up by presenting their SIP health card.

It is hoped the initiative will start this week, but no definite date was given nor was the number of masks available specified.

However, it is known that nine aircraft have already been chartered with various medical and protective materials, including millions of surgical and filter masks for healthcare professionals. According to the details provided “12 million masks have been received, 2.4 million this Tuesday”, an amount in which “the pharmaceutical community will be involved”.