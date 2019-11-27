Rhodes was best known for fronting programmes including MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef USA.

According to a family statement, posted on Twitter by chief food critic Richard Vines, Rhodes passed away on Tuesday evening.

“Family statement on the terribly sad news about Gary Rhodes: The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE,” the tweet reads.

In addition to owning four restaurants, two of which are in Dubai, the acclaimed chef had his own line of cooking items and bread mixes.

Rhodes, born in South London, opened his first restaurant in 1997 named City Rhodes.