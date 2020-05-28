The Government has lifted some movement limitations as of yesterday Monday 25th May. The BOE issued on Saturday published a ministerial order of Health that relaxes the conditions in which until now it was possible to take walks, take children out and play sports. The new regulation, which affects the whole of Spain – Phase 1 and Phase 2 – removes two limits: to walk only with a cohabitant and that children, up to a maximum of three, could only be accompanied by an adult.

From now families are able to take walk together, with the two parents and all the children. As for adult walks, they will no longer be couples only, with people walking just with a partner but can be taken with a group of people, in the case of the Valencian Community this is up to 10 people to coincide with our Phase 1 rules.

Walks should still be taken in the regional time slots according to age and only 1km from home to help minimise the spread of the disease. However, visits to friends, family and terraces can be made within the local health authority region.

The ministerial order also reminds people of the obligation to respect “the security and hygiene measures established by the health authorities for the prevention of Covid-19” continue. And in particular that of maintaining “a minimum safety distance of at least two metres or, failing that, alternative measures of physical protection, hand hygiene and respiratory mask etiquette.”