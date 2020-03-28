Sánchez calls a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Sunday to approve the measure

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Saturday the total limitation of movements of 47 million people in Spain except those who work in what are considered “essential activities”. The Government is set to approve on Sunday, in an extraordinary sitting of the Council of Ministers, that all workers of non-essential activities stay at home for the next two weeks.

The total lockdown will apply from Monday 30th March to Thursday 9th April, both inclusive. “This measure will reduce, even more, the mobility of people, will decrease the risk of contagion and will allow us to decongest the ICUs,” remarked Sánchez, who recognized that these were “extremely harsh” measures.