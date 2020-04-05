The Spanish government is about to distribute 18.5 million masks to all regional governments in the country. In addition to the masks, a total of 16.5 million pairs of surgical gloves are also due to be delivered.

Overall, this latest distribution will double the amount of protective gear handed out to the regions since the week before quarantine started, and comes in response to widespread pleas for safety equipment from hospitals, health centres, care homes, police, private security firms now working in supermarkets, and other key workers who are most at risk of contagion.