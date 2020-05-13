Guardia Civil raided an illegal party in Albatera, arresting eight youngsters and seizing a quantity of drugs. The party was underway at a former horseriding arena that had been reconditioned as a pub.

Guardia Civil and Local Police officers raided the premises at 10am after reports of loud music were made by nearby residents. The impromptu party venue had been set up in the industrial estate in Albatera in an old horse riding arena that had been redecorated as a popup pub, without any permission or licence – and illegally, since the full restrictions on bars and restaurants operating were still in place when police shut down the party.

A neighbour called police at around ten in the morning, with suspicions that an illegal party was underway. Officers arrived to the scene and found around ten vehicles parked outside the venue. The police burst into the party, taking the group of young people by surprise. The revellers were dancing with the music full blast and the interior was set up to look like a disco with lights, a bar counter, pool table and PA system.

In addition there was a wide variety of alcoholic drinks and drugs such as hashish, marijuana, and cocaine. Eight youths were fined for violating confinement under the state of alarm. Four of them were also fined for possession of narcotic substances and a file was opened for the lack of permits for the premises to function as a pub.

Meanwhile in Santa Pola, Guardia Civil arrested four people who were travelling in the cabin of a truck which attempted to enter the port area of the town. Officers stopped the truck for a routine search and found a high-speed semi-rigid inflatable boat, as well as several fuel canisters. It was suspected that the four were going out to sea to pick up a shipment of drugs. The four were released pending a court appearance.

A man was arrested by Torrevieja Civil Guard for stealing construction materials from a luxury development that was being built near his home. Officers found that one of the stolen motor pumps had been installed in the man’s home swimming pool. The value of the stolen material is estimated to be over €12,000 not including the damage caused on site by forced entry. Some of the twelve villas were finished and others were still under construction.

In Alicante city, a 25 year old man was arrested after it was found he was holding his partner in the house against her will. The woman, who has a restraining order against her partner, managed to alert police and officers went to her assistance, arresting the man. Also in Alicante, a man with no driving licence was arrested for riding a motorcycle – he had already built up a raft of similar infractions.