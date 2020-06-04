With the regional moving firmly into Phase 2 and the encouraging decrease in the daily figures for both new cases and the number of deaths, most of us are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel and are hopeful of an end to lockdown.

However, as the lock down is eased, life is not going to be any easier for many people and in fact for many locals life is actually getting more and more difficult as time goes on. Families are turning to food banks and obviously to charities such as Help Vega Baja for support. Like the rest of the country, the majority of charities have lost all income for the past two and a half months whilst at the same time Help Vega Baja has no doubt that it is going to receive more and more requests for support .

The charity has continued to help people throughout the lock down in as many ways as it can and this will continue as we move forward through de-escalation. Therefore, in an attempt to raise some funds for the charity Help-Vega-Baja has set up a GoFundMe page with an initial target of 1,500 euros. The intention is to purchase food vouchers to provide for people who the charity comes across in real need to ensure they are able to put food on the table – other things it can help with – but the immediate concern is that families are not cutting back on the food they need.

The charities GoFundMe page reads:

“Do you want to join us in making a difference to people within the Vega Baja community? For 40 years HELP Vega Baja registered charity has been supporting people, often at exceedingly difficult times in their lives. Working closely with social service departments, the consulate office, other charities or organisations and directly with those needing support, we have ensured that people have somewhere to turn to when days are dark, when they can’t find a solution to their problem and need help to get back on track. Our help is not limited to any nationality and all requests for support are considered by the elective committee.”

If you can help then please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-vega-baja?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Help Vega Baja is a registered charity which supports of all ages with all sorts of problems within the Vega Baja area from La Marina to Pilar de la Horadada. It has a centre at San Miguel de Salinas which includes a charity shop and a hire centre for mobility equipment and it also have a helpdesk in La Marina.

Help Vega Baja continues to support people it hears about that need help and answers requests for support on 966 723 733, email office@helpvegabaja.com and through its Facebook page where you can send a personal message.