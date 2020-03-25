The restrictions placed on the Chinese province of Hubei on 23rd January are finally being lifted. The province, which houses Wuhan, the virus epicentre began to ease its lockdown on Wednesday 25th March, Wuhan itself is still in quarantine until 8th April.

Elsewhere in Hubei citizens and travellers can leave, public transport has resumed. Access to these services is restricted to those who have been given a clean bill of health and have a digital code on their mobile phone to prove it.