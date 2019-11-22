According to reports the Prince of Wales has advised the Queen that Andrew should be withdrawn from public life.

It has been reported that Prince Andrew has cancelled a trip to Bahrain as the fallout over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein continues.

The Duke of York was expected to travel to the Middle East this weekend a trip planned to take place as part of his Pitch@Palace project for tech entrepreneurs. However, he hascancelled plans following reported pressure from his family.

It has also been reported his private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, has been removed from her palace-funded role and will instead become the chief executive of the programme. Ms Thirsk was the driving force behind Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview according to the Daily Mail.

Amanda will also manage the Duke of York Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award after he quit his life as a working royal on Wednesday.

Despite stepping back from public life, Andrew will be continuing with Pitch@Palace “outside and entirely separate from the palace”, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said.

It is thought he will not have any involvement with the dozens of other charities, organisations and military units with which he has been associated.