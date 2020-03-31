Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical was recently handed $450 million to work on a preventative treatment for COVID-19 and the giant confirmed the coronavirus vaccine could roll out to the public by early 2021.

Now the company’s chief scientist says it will also spend $500 million as part of a $1 billion partnership with the U.S. government to research and produce a vaccine. And Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, says it will start manufacturing this month before the vaccine has gone through clinical trials or been approved by the FDA. That’s in order to get large quantities of the vaccine ready to go to market early next year, if it’s given the green light by regulatory agencies.

“We have from the beginning decided we are going to do this not for profit so that the vaccine becomes affordable and available on a global scale as quickly as possible,” says Stoffels.