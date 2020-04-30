1,577 healthworkers have been tested in just 48 hours across Torrevieja health departments. The objective of the testing initiative is to prevent COVID-19 infection and guarantee maximum peace of mind for both patients and professionals.

The results demonstrate the excellent work undertaken by professionals and the management of Ribera Salud in terms of prevention and protection.

A total of 1,577 tests were administered of which only 3% came back positive. Furthermore, all of the positive test results related to asymptomatic people.

With the aim of guaranteeing the safety of professionals and patients, as well as avoiding COVID19 infections, over the course of two days, the tests were carried out on health personnel, resident doctors, ambulance personnel, cleaning staff, security, maintenance workers and administrative staff, as well as other external contractors that carry out their work the Department of health. The tests administered were serological tests which detect the presence of antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 and it is one of the measures agreed upon by hospital management as a control and knowledge mechanism for coronavirus.

Analyzing the data by hospital area, a positive result was registered in 23 professionals from the Nursing Directorate, 5 from the Medical Directorate, 2 professionals from other areas and 12 from external services.