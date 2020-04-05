Daily coronavirus deaths (as of 5th April) continue downward trend in Spain, with 674 in the last 24 hours.

The downward trend of daily deaths from the coronavirus continued on Sunday, with the latest number falling to 674, according to official figures supplied by the Health Ministry. This marks a fall of 135 compared to Saturday, which saw 809. Sunday’s figure is the lowest seen in 10 days. The highest total so far was reported on April 2, with 950 fatalities from Covid-19 in a 24-hour period.

The total number of deaths in Spain from the coronavirus now stands at 12,418, with 130,759 confirmed infections, a rise of 6,023 in the last 24 hours. New infections grew just 5% in the last day, however, which is the lowest rise since the health crisis began.