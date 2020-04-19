Local man Marcus Pilzer is putting his skills to good use and has begun manufacturing protective masks and other items for local health centres which he is gifting free of charge. Marcus has a 3D printer and buys all the materials himself to create protective gear at his Torrevieja workshop MovilSystem. The Orihuela Costa resident has been giving the masks to hospitals in Torrevieja and Malaga for free, spending several hours behind closed doors to ensure that his skills are benefitting the community.

Marcus is one of many anonymous heroes who are helping in the fight against Covid-19. In fact, a local Guardia Civil officer told the Costa Blanca People “He deserves a mention for his generosity. Any of the Guardia Civil officers who stop by his workshop, he gives us masks and gloves every time free of charge.”

As well as masks, Marcus has also manufactured door openers. These specially designed levers allow health workers to open doors without touching door handles and thus, help prevent infection being spread.

Marcus recently made 60 protective masks and 30 door handles for a local health centre and has just put in a new order for more materials which he is paying for from his own pocket. He spent the weekend manufacturing door handles in order that he can personally go and install them this week.