The first case of Coronavirus in the Vega Baja has been diagnosed at Vega Baja Hospital. Very little is known about the patient with their identity and municipality not being confirmed. However, the person is currently under self-quarantine at home after testing positive for Covid-19.

Three cases of Coronavirus has also been discovered in Alicante Province. Those affected are a man from Orihuela and a woman from Torremanzanas who had travelled to Italy and a student from San Vincente whose parents had also visited the country. All are under self-isolating at home and only have mild symptoms.

This bring the total of cases in the Valencian community to 22, including a man who is Spain’s first Coronavirus death. The 69-year-old man who had died of pneumonia on 13th February had contracted the disease, which was confirmed by a post-mortem test conducted recently, following a change in protocol.

The man was admitted into Arnau Hospital in Vilanova, in the province of Valencia. At that point, the criteria for conducting Coronavirus tests still focussed on travel to China, and the man – who had been to Nepal but not to China – was therefore not checked for the disease. It was only when the Health Ministry announced on 27th February that all unexplained cases of serious pneumonia would be tested that a post-mortem analysis was conducted.

Authorities are now establishing a chain of contact and to start testing friends and relatives where relevant.