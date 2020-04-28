The surge in popularity of the video conferencing app left developers struggling to keep up with security issues. The new version, released this week, should see an end to the new phenomenon of ‘zoombombing’ which saw uninvited guests join video calls, usually to shout abuse or share pornography.

Zoombombers would find out the details of the meetings either via links that have been shared publicly on social media platforms or websites or, in some cases, by simply guessing the nine digit ID code.

Amid a raft of other concerns about the security of Zoom, users are still encouraged to exercise caution. Elon Musk has banned the use of Zoom for SpaceX meetings, citing security concerns. Nasa, which is one of Space X’s biggest customers, also prevents employees from using it.

Meanwhile, a former NSA hacker in the US revealed a host of faults with the app, including a glitch which allowed some Mac users webcams and microphones to be controlled without their knowledge.