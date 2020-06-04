From 1st June a food collection and distribution point will be operating from Viajes Playa Flamenca, Calle Pablo Picasso, Playa Flamenca, near to the Town Hall Orihuela Costa. Anyone wishing to donate or help with the scheme can contact 647840055, by call or WhatsApp message. The office is open 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday and those needing help or wishing to help with the initiative can call in between those times.

Travel Agents Viajes Playa Flamenca is owned by Sofia Alvarez and together with a team of fantastic volunteers such as local taxis, Local Police and Guardia Civil Officers, she has established Voluntarios Orihuela Costa together with the Community Care Association. The organisation is currently co-ordinating projects to support the vulnerable and those in need of a little help living in Orihuela Costa during and after the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic – and everyone can help by donating food and essential items.

Urgent help needed

The organisation is currently calling on all local shops and supermarkets throughout Orihuela Costa to help by providing collection points for donations of food and essential supplies from their customers and their own shop.

Volunteers are needed to sort the donated food at the main food distribution point and drivers will be needed to collect food and essential supplies and bring them to the main distribution point then to distribute to the eight Food Bank outlets.

Supporting the project to date are Ray Kearney President of the Irish Community Orihuela Costa, David Young President of Reach Out and Maryanne Groningen President of the Ladies Inner Wheel Club Campoamor and the organisation hopes to work closely with all associations and charities helping those in need.

Paul Moran, owner of The Emerald Isle, La Florida, has offered to support the project, but organisers know that they still need fund raiser volunteers to help promote and raise funds for the Food Bank Project, so if you would like to get involved, please contact 647840055.