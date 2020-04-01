Concern is growing as people continue to break the lockdown and head to the coast or the countryside. The sunny weather last weekend saw 3,700 people fined for heading to their second homes and police fear the same could happen this weekend. The main concern of course, is that any people movement will heighten the spread of the disease and increases cases in the beach-side communities.

It appears two-weeks into a full national lockdown people are still unaware of what constitutes an ‘essential reason’ to leave their home. The 112 emergency service line received a high number of calls on Saturday and Sunday from people reporting that neighbours had suddenly appeared at their holiday homes.

The fines were the result of spot checks on the roads and showed that around half of the drivers stopped turned out to be travelling without justification.