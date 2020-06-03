Have you been spring cleaning during lock down? Have you found stuff you didn’t know you had and now want to get rid of it?

The charity Help at Home Costa Blanca is desperate for your unwanted items to sell in their two charity shops in Orihuela Costa.

Right through the lock down the charity has remained busy looking after people in real need of help. Volunteers have been taking people for hospital and doctors’ appointments, even though the number of volunteers was seriously depleted because many are in most vulnerable groups.

Things that the charity have done include working with the social workers, the town hall and hospital to help give family news and support when they come home and working to help clients access Social Service benefits and helping when loved ones have died.

Four drivers did shopping/pharmacy runs and health centre appointments and people have been loaned equipment such as hospital beds and commodes. Food parcels have been delivered and furniture provided for a woman who had no income.

Several hundred euros have had to be spent preparing the shops so they can open with the new state of alarm restrictions.

Two major fundraising events, a masquerade ball at the San Miguel Castle and a murder mystery at Drivers Bar in Villa Martin had to be cancelled.

A charity spokesperson said: “All this has seriously depleted our cash reserves. The volunteers receive no income, only their fuel expenses are reimbursed but they have not been paid for the past three months. We would have had income from the weekly market at the Emerald Isle but this obviously had to be suspended.

“In these times of crisis, our charity has been a real lifeline for so many local people, and we are in desperate need of funds to continue this important work. If people would like to donate, then we would be very happy to receive any amount small or large. The information is on our Facebook account. Or please phone the office on 965 328 794.

“We are also very interested in people who can help us in any way either by volunteering to work in the shop, by becoming a driver or a befriender. Or very importantly, a fundraiser. “

The charity shop in the Playa Flamenca Commercial Centre is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm to receive and sell smaller items while the shop in Cabo Roig (off the N332) is open at the same hours Monday to Friday for furniture or to arrange collections. All possible precautions are being taken to ensure staff and customers are safe. Masks have to be worn, there is hand sanitiser in the entrances and available throughout the shops. Everything gets disinfected and the Playa Flamenca shop has been changed so make more space. The number of customers in the shop is limited and there are signs everywhere reminding people to keep to distancing rules.

Charity assessors have been working tirelessly assessing new clients and offering help and support, including finding carers for them where needed. Several families in the UK have been asking for help with elderly parents as they have not been able to get over to Spain in the lockdown.