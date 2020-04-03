Life goes on, despite coronavirus. Just ask Magali and Miguel Ángel, an Almoradí couple who just married during lockdown. They are one of the few couples who decided not to postpone the date for the nuptials. The wedding was, of course, different because of Covid-19. At 12 o’clock last Saturday, the pair arrived at Almoradí Town Hall for the civil ceremony. They arrived together and entered through a door that had been left open especially for them to enter without having contact with anyone else.

Both, dressed in jeans and white tops, they complied with the security measures: masks and gloves, which could not be removed, even when exchanging rings. “We did have a crisis of conscience because it seemed that we were skipping the confinement since a wedding does not seem essential, but each one of us has our circumstances and we desperately wanted to have our marriage certificate,” explained the bride Magali. This was the third time that Magali from León and Madrid’s Miguel Ángel had tried to tie the knot, after having spent 18 years together. Their children, 15-year-old twins, were not allowed to attend the ceremony.

The simple ceremony officiated by the mayor, María Gómez. The bride wore a veil and an improvised bouquet, as florists are closed, made with a brush and a roll of toilet paper (one of the most in demand products during the current crisis).

“The most beautiful moment was the I do,” recalls Magali. After asking if they could kiss, the mayor gave them permission “you live together,” she said.

The Mayor said, “I told them that if they had decided to marry in these circumstances that their life together would surely be very long and fruitful.” She revealed that this was the most peculiar wedding she has officiated. To sign their marriage agreement, the City Council gave them a pen, one each, in accordance with virus prevention protocol.