Spain on Sunday revealed the lowest number of daily deaths from Covid-19 in two months: 87. Health Ministry sources revealed that the figures for Spain are continuing to present well with 102 confirmed Covid-19 deaths on Saturday and 87 on Sunday.

Sunday’s figure represents a new daily low, the lowest number since March 16 when there were 21 deaths from Covid-19. In total, the number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Spain (when going to press) is 27,650.

The figures were echoed by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, during a video conference on Sunday with the regional presidents. Director of the Centre for Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, said that the fact that for the first time in “a very long time” there have been fewer than one hundred deaths which “is good news, as hard as it always is to speak of deaths from this disease.”

The day with the most deaths from Covid-19 in Spain was Thursday, April 2, with 950 deaths in one day.