Guardia Civil in Pinoso have arrested a man who is believed to have coughed in the faces of supermarket workers and customers on purpose.

An argument broke out because the man did not want to wear the obligatory protective gloves.

The arrested man, a 59-year-old Spaniard, is alleged to have coughed the faces of several employees and customers of the local supermarket.

After being reprimanded for not putting on gloves, the man started coughing and said “here, I give you the virus to contaminate you.”

Once the Guardia Civil became aware of the incident, they proceeded to identify and arrest him, as the alleged perpetrator of serious acts against public health. After appearing at Novelda Duty Court, he was released to await trial, with a 200-metre restraining order for the supermarket workers.