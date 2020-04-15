The former Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy has been caught, allegedly skipping lockdown to exercise. In a series of images published by La Sexta, the former PM is seen out for a walk despite the state of alarm and global pandemic.

La Sexta broadcast the images showing Rajoy dressed in sportswear and a raincoat out walking in his neighbourhood of Madrid. The TV channel claimed the images show Rajoy on Easter Sunday but claim to have spoken to local residents who alleged that the former head of government had been out exercising for a number of days.

Legislation regulating citizen confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic does not allow sport or outside exercise. People can only go outside to buy food or medication, walk the dog, go to the doctor or go to work (if the workplace is among the current permitted activities).