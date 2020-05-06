The weekend brought a pleasant surprise as some areas saw the re-opening of their local municipal markets, albeit with some changes. Those that did open were selling food only and shopping had to be done alone and with social distancing measures to help prevent any further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

After the Valencian Government recently announced that markets could open from 30th April, councillors, local police and market managers in San Fulgencio decided that the former weekly market in La Marina, held in Sector 8 next to Lidl and Iceland would re-start on Saturday 2nd May, as would the Market Place event on Thursday 7th May – but both with restrictions.

According to organisers there will be one entrance and exit area from each market and every customer will be given hand sanitiser and gloves as they enter. Customers will not be allowed to touch any of the produce before purchasing and every stallholder will be wearing gloves. There will be 2.5m between each stall, and where there are two or more stallholders, they must also observe 2m of social distancing. Queuing customers will also need to observe 2m spacing.

State of Emergency rules still apply, so no more than one person is allowed in a car and only one person will be allowed into the market .

Markets in Bigastro and Rafal also reopened with Bigastro flea market attracting a large number of shoppers at its opening. Rafal was the first municipality in the Vega Baja to resume street vending and showed what the new normal would be which included access controls to the area to avoid crowds, police surveillance and widespread use of gloves, masks and disinfecting gels.

It’s opening on Thursday saw dozens of locals buying fresh fruit and veg at the traditional

marketplace.