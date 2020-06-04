The Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, led the official minutes silence held at Playa Flamenca Town Hall last Wednesday (27th May) to mark the start of the national governments ten-day mourning period.

Nationally millions fell silent as King Felipe VI led the minutes’ silence with his family to pay respect to more than 27,000 people who have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus across Spain. All flags on public buildings have been lowered to half-mast to mark the mourning period, which is the longest declared since the restoration of democracy in the late 1970s.

Government spokesperson Maria Jesus Montero said: “Eight out of 10 victims were older than 70, they were those who helped build the country that we know today.”

Locally, many of the bars and restaurants – despite only recently being able to open to customers – have cancelled entertainment as a mark of respect for those who have lost their lives.