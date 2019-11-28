Mr Kenneth Dallas McPHERSON, who is 62 years old, went missing on the morning of Saturday 23 November at Torrevieja Marina. He was last known to be kayaking in the marina and has not been seen since.

He is 5ft 11inches (180cm), medium build, with a white goatee beard and very short white/grey hair. The family is concerned that he may have been carried out to sea and/or picked up by a boat on its way elsewhere.

His family have reported him missing to the police in Pilar de la Horadada, who are looking for him. They would be grateful for information from anyone who may have seen Mr McPherson or his kayak.

Alexandra Mitchell, Mr McPherson’s wife, said: “Any information, no matter how little, would be greatly appreciated. The police are working very hard, but as of yet we have little to go by. We just want Kenny home safe and sound and miss him greatly.”

If anyone has any information relating to his whereabouts, they should call the Guardia Civil on 112 or the British Consulate on +34 965 216 022.