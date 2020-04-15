Murcia Doctors ‘catch’ 900 patients skipping isolation

Health officials in Murcia have informed police about 900 patients who have been caught skipping isolation. Doctors had phoned a number of patients who were suspected as having Covid-19 and found that they were not at home in isolation as advised.

GPs in Murcia had been carrying out a daily ‘check’ of patients who have coronavirus symptoms and found that there were almost a thousand potentially infected people who were not self isolating at home as advised.