Meanwhile, a number of provinces around Spain are due to enter Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan on Monday.

If the province of Alicante moves into Phase 1 of de-escalation on Monday the 11th (not yet confirmed, but highly probable) the types of activities that members of the public can engage in, despite still being under a state of alarm, will be expanded.

Some small businesses will reopen. Meetings of up to 10 people (inside or outside) will be permitted, on condition that a two metre safety distance between individuals is maintained. More than one passenger will be allowed to travel in a car (up to 9 seats), as long as they are registered as living at the same address.

Phase 1 will also allow food and drink establishments to open their terraces with to up to 50% of capacity. There will have to be a minimum distance of two meters between tables and groups of customers dining together will be a maximum of ten people. In addition, tables will have to be disinfected between clients, and there are restrictions on the use of items like napkin holders.

Monday will also see the opening of retail outlets of less than 400 square meters, without an appointment and up to 30% of the shop’s legal capacity for customers. Again here, it will be necessary to maintain a minimum safety distance of two meters and a schedule of preferential care for the elderly must be established – i.e. a special hour reserved for older patrons. The premises will have to be disinfected twice a day.

Funeral services will continue to be limited to fifteen people outdoors or ten indoors.

Markets can take place outdoors on public roads, on the condition of specific distances maintained between stalls and a limit on customers. It is thought the initial limitations on markets will see 25% of stalls and a third of customers allowed.

Places of religious worship will open, although only up to a third of their capacity will be allowed.