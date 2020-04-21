The Councillor for Street Cleaning, Dámaso Aparicio, has had the Orihuela Costa pressure washer repaired so that it can hit the streets of the coast loaded with disinfectant.

The huge piece of equipment was damaged during the torrential rains of the DANA in September, which was just one month after the vehicle had been bought.

The Councillor said: “From the first minute of the lockdown the department got to work on the budget to repair and start all the machinery necessary to carry out the essential services of street cleaning and waste collection.

“After six months waiting for a response from the Consortium on this situation, the Department took responsibility for the cost of the repair at 13,084.72 euros.

The specialist van is an IVECO Daily 35S16V with 2.3cc and 160hp engine. It has incorporated a high-pressure 350 bar pressure washer and a flow rate of up to 23 litres/min. More importantly, the cleaner is already operating at full capacity in the coastal area.

The Councillor explained that it was vital not to put off the repairs any longer because “at this moment an extraordinary task is being carried out by the service personnel washing and disinfecting container points and areas of high footfall – such as medical centres – as a preventive measure against Covid-19”.

However, the Councillor was also keen to point out that they will continue to push the DANA Consortium to process the paperwork and to pay for the repair of the vehicle.

Lastly, Dámaso Aparicio thanked “the residents of the Coast, especially those of District X, who won the 2018 Participatory Budget with their proposal to purchase this pressure washer. They have been continually interested in the state of this machinery and we thank them for their collaboration”.