In order to reduce the number of trips to the chemist for those people with reduced mobility, patients in situations of vulnerability and high risk groups a central phone number 900 362 236 has been established. People will be attended to on this phone number from the nearest pharmacy and they will then have their medications delivered to their homes through the Red Cross.

It is hoped the new service will avoid people having to leave the house to pick up their medication, since it will not be necessary for them to go to the pharmacy, keeping contract for vulnerable people at a minimum.