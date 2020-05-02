A Benidorm Policía Local officer has been detained, accused of a hate crime after he was recorded in an abusive rant towards a transsexual person.

The officer, who along with his partner officer, recorded the incident on camera, has been released with charges.

Sources say the officer, who was arrested on Friday by the National Police, spent the night in the jail and is scheduled to appear in court today, Saturday. The other officer, who recorded the footage, was also arrested but later released.

The video in question shows two policemen inside a patrol car stopped next to a transsexual man. The driver records his partner who says to the man: “By day you are even uglier, you are horrible. What are you doing now that you can not pull c*ks or steal? How do you live? If you used to pull few c*ks before, with how ugly you are, now what do you do? ”

This officer added: “I told you the other day that you couldn’t be around here and I didn’t report you”, while his partner who is recording the scene says: “No, no, you have to report him.”

The Government of the Valencian Community has given orders for the incident to be investigated. Likewise, the provincial Vice-presidency and the department of Equality are going to open an administrative file to investigate if the actions of the agents would suppose an infraction of what is known as the Trans Law.