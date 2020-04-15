Sun-seekers and holiday-makers returning to Spain’s coastlines when the lockdown ends and travel restrictions have eased will still have to observe life-saving social distancing.

Follwoing the recent return to work for some non-essential workers, it is hoped more restrictions will be eased in May. However, Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said she does not know when borders would reopen as it depends on how “the health crisis evolves” but advised tourism will be one of the last sectors to “overcome the crisis”.

Beaches remain closed and swimming in the sea is off-limits under the state of emergency rules, even with warmer weather on the horizon. Ms Maroto said social distancing rules will continue for the foreseeable and beachgoers will have to adjust their behaviour accordingly. That means that even at the peak of summer crowds will be prohibited and it’s likely there will be strict rules regarding towel placement and swimming.

“It is very important that we continue to follow health recommendations, we must keep up what we are doing now, washing our hands, keeping social distance… even on the beach,” she explained. “Until there is a vaccine nothing will be the way it was before. Gatherings will have to have limitations to maintain an adequate safety distance.”