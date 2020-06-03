The Councillor for Sports, Víctor Bernabéu, has announced that the tender for the contract for the management services of the Municipal Sports Centre of Orihuela Costa, (CDM) is now underway.

This contract consists of the running of day-to-day services, sports programs, activities and sports schools, rescue and lifeguard provision in the municipal swimming pool and the maintenance, cleaning and access of facilities and sports spaces of Orihuela Costa.

The Procurement Department has already started the contracting file for this service, which has a tender base budget of 1,099,331.80 euros, VAT included, and the duration of the contract will be two years.

Councillor Bernabéu reminded people that this service is currently cancelled and the centre remains shut, following the termination of the contract with the previous company for not fulfilling the contract.

He said: “Very soon we will be able to reactivate the CDM and the residents of the coast will be able to enjoy all the services again with all the guarantees that are given under the terms of the contract