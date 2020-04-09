Benidorm Local Police along with maritime support units and the Red Cross have activated a search and rescue operation to locate the occupants of a boat that has been sighted off the coast.

The boat of approximately 5 meters in length with, it is thought, a dozen people on board, has been sighted in waters along the coast. It is the first vessel of this nature to be intercepted in the Valencian Community since the state of alarm has been underway.

Sources from the emergency services have indicated that a maritime rescue boat is heading to carry out a rescue.

Once the boat is reached, it will be decided to which port it will be towed, although the Red Cross has already activated services in Marina Baixa to attend to the people on board once they reach land.